Janhvi Kapoor makes a great case for floral bodycons but we have our eyes on her voluminous mane; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor has always been the one to make a statement with her trendy ensembles. Right from making a statement in some of the most stunning gowns to stealing the show in all the Gen-Z trends, Ms Kapoor is winning hearts especially when it comes to her style. While there’s a lot that she could experiment with, we always love the fact that she circles back to classic silhouettes and today it proved to be no different!

In a series of photos shared on her social media handle, Janhvi looked every bit stunning in the mirror selfie. The Dhadak actress stuck to her millennial roots and chose for strappy bodycon dress that ensured all eyes are on her. The strappy mini bore floral prints in white all over that took the basic bodycon a notch higher. The dress hug her body and showed off her curvy frame while the short hem showed off her long toned legs. While the dress was a trendy one, the actress styled it with her stunning hair and makeup game.

Going down the glamorous road, Janhvi chose to go all out with her makeup look. With eyeshadow added definition to the eyes and flawlessly contoured cheeks accentuating her features, her red pout served as the perfect statement. While her makeup was on point, it was her voluminous mane that made a statement. Messy cascading curls added extra oomph to the look and we’re in awe. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

