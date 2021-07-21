Janhvi Kapoor makes a strong case for power dressing in a yellow skirt suit by Riti Rahul Shah: Yay or Nay?

The millennial stars of Bollywood are undoubtedly some of the most fashionable ones we've seen. They're always up to date when it comes to the latest trends and manages to look stylish no matter what the event or occasion. With Y2K fashion making a huge comeback, the stars are delving into it in full swing.

One such actress who has made a mark in the industry and is today considered as one of the A-listers in Bollywood is Janhvi Kapoor.

From the gym to airport looks, they're all on point. When the actress does clean up well, she makes sure we stop and stare!

Last evening, the actress made her way to a store launch looking as bright as the sun. The star who celebrated three years of her debut film Dhadak, was styled by Meagan Concessio for the event, in a bright, sunshine yellow coordinated skirt and crop top set by Riti Rahul Shah. The mini skirt featured an asymmetrical hemline and she topped it off with a matching yellow blazer. To accessorise. Janhvi picked out a pair of gold dangler earrings and matching shimmery ankle-length boots.

The diva ensured her outfit did all the talking and kept her makeup and hair relatively simple with rosy cheeks, lots of highlighter, peachy eyeshadow and glossy pink lips. Her hair was styled into a fuss-free ponytail with curtain bangs framing her face well.

We love Janhvi Kapoor's effortlessly stylish look. The actress looked like she meant business in the coordinated set and blazer, giving us workwear goals as well!

What are your thoughts on the actress' latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

