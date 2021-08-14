Janhvi Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra lehenga leaves us spellbound with oodles of shine; Yay or Nay?

Lehengas have remained in the spotlight for as long as one can imagine. It’s often seen as a celebratory attire that works with an aesthetic of its own which makes dressing up super easy. They’re the obvious outfit to start with if you’re looking to keep your glam incomparably high. Actress Janhvi Kapoor's desi style has always mustered raves and here's another worth the hype.

The Roohi actress donned a Manish Malhotra lehenga from the Nooraniyat collection. The dazzling set featured a sleeveless blouse that was adorned with a blend of multi-coloured embellishments while the straps stole the show with coloured sequins. For the ones who crave a hefty burst of glistening drama, Janhvi’s dupatta decked up with a motley of sequins that run vertically and the skirt that follows suit but with the studded waistband and broad border at the hemline that bears criss-cross patterns make it for a must-try ethnic attire.

While Janhvi’s ensemble radiated with the element of prettiness attached to it, her exquisite diamond-studded floral patterned necklaces, green circular finger ring, and circular earrings brought all the effulgence. To which, her makeup contributed gorgeously with matte skin that was well-highlighted, eyes decked with iridescent eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, winged eyeliner, eyebrows groomed, pink lipstick, and bronzed jawline. Her middle-parted hair with waves that flowed down complemented her stunning look.

What do you think about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

