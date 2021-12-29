Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra's custom kaftan style kurta set is an epitome of desert queen: Yay or Nay?

We all know how much kaftans have been raved about since the 2020 quarantine phase. A love that began then saw no mundane moment, rather it became permanent in our closets to an extent that people go for custom-made ones today. Since these are all about comfort, it's definitely moving towards becoming a favourite forever kind of trend like the LBDs. If you're well on board with kaftans and do not want to look at the sight of extremely body-hugging ensembles, here you go, there's another reference to take straight to your moodboard.

We're all for adding elegance to our style chart and this creation produced by the supremely deft designer is something we can all take to a wedding and stomp around while eyes stay hooked on us. The struggle to snag the perfect outfit to wear to an intimate ceremony ends here. Janhvi Kapoor is back from Saudi Arabia but her pictures from the desert location are pouring in without a lengthy hiatus. A week ago she was seen in Sureena Chowdhri's black velvet kaftan which she donned and posed for a slew of pictures in the same location and today's tea is all about the diva in a white kaftan.

Styled by Meagan Concessio in a custom Manish Malhotra kaftan style kurta that featured rich and intricate zari gold embroidery in geometric patterns spread all over the V-neck attire that bore free-flowing sleeves (kaftans beauty for you). The neck of this outfit bore white beads and a gathered-like detail fabric belt that cinched her waist. Janhvi wore this with straight-fit pants that entailed similar embroidery. To accessorise her look, Nur Matha Patti from Olio graced her wavy hairdo as it blended fine with the gold on her ensemble. Dewy skin with highlighter working its magic, glittery gold eyelids, and eyebrows filled-in made up her makeup. The desert queen looks stellar, isn't it?

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

