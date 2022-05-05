Janhvi Kapoor in Mulmul's co-ordinated kurta set shows how to swear by comfort as a jet-setter; Yay or Nay?

Another day, another dalliance obsession with a black and white combo. Its fame and fail-safe power to make a statement spans for centuries now. If most of your wardrobe is inhabited by these hues, we understand your love is circling back and forth and is here to stay. Iconic in every possible way, there's not a day black and white could leave you rethinking if you've made the right choice by making these your favourites. Doubt it or do we see a thumbs up, already?

Nailing airport fashion with one kurta at a time is something Janhvi Kapoor has mastered and we're screaming fly me out right now. Just look at how comfort is super in this summer and this outfit perfectly personifies it. The supremacy of kurtas reigns and there's no room for a question here. Spotted last night at the airport, the Roohi actress donned a Mulmul Aurelia set. The three-quartered flared sleeve mini peplum-style kurta with scalloped hem, flower embroidered motifs, and lace embroidered V-neckline looked its complementing best with straight-fit trousers.

As the Rs 9,900 combo exuded much prettiness, the 25-year-old is a sucker for simple desi style and so are we. She infused a dose of summer with a crochet tote which she carried as a shoulder bag and styled up her travel look with earrings and white juttis. With her hair down left in its natural mode and very subtle makeup on, kohl was good enough to leave us enticed.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

