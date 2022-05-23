Janhvi Kapoor in Mulmul's embroidered kurta set paints her day pink and pretty; Yay or Nay?

Fashioning bright colours is synonymous with summer. It's what the season is all about, the stronger the ensemble's message, the quicker a statement is made. Shades like yellow, orange, red, green, pink, and more are prevalent for these are embraced in all their tonal varieties too. If you've sworn by these as your hero picks, give your back a good pat. But, here's the thing about fashion, it never lets you depart from dressing up often. As addictive as it can get, Janhvi Kapoor's latest desi look is the one for the sweaty season.

Forget the heat, think of the pretty vibes. That's the core idea of the Roohi starlet's post-workout look which was dropped fresh on our screens this evening. The 25-year-old love for ethnic ensembles is established and as testaments don't stop pouring, we're adding this new set to our closets as soon as possible.

Janhvi opted for Mulmul's Venna pink kurta combo from the brand's ombre edit. Brought to life with pure pima cotton, this very easy on the eyes knee-length kurta featured short sleeves that ended at the elbows. It had its compelling details lie in running embroidery done in white threads which put out a blend of floral and symmetrical work. The hemline looked all gorgeous with Schiffli floral embroidery and scalloped detailing. While the gradient look on the double V-neckline attire was the one to own the spotlight, it had tasseled white beads to compete with.

The Dhadak actress donned her kurta with straight-fit pants that bore lace embroidered broad hems in white. These were teamed with a tencil organza dupatta that matched to look lovely on Janhvi Kapoor. She headed out with a wet hair look placed on one side and her face looked super rejuvenated. Janhvi accessorised her Rs 11,400 co-ordinated outfit with colourful embroidered juttis.

Do you love Janhvi Kapoor's desi look in a kurta? Let us know in the comments below.

