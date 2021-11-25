Janhvi Kapoor in Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu's skirt set showed us how to doll up in pretty fuchsia: Yay or Nay?

There are black outfits and then there's a fuchsia pink set that looks as chic as the former. Well, that's the kind of 2021 we undoubtedly love to look at. You've seen black do top-notch work and infuse a sense of glamour you assume to be unparalleled. When cute meets flirty, this is the outfit that'll do the trick for a date night.

Off the many trends, you tend to tick off, let a pink number please you perfect and stay back as our go-to. Could you say no to this two-piece combo from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu's Spring Summer 2020 collection which almost looks like a dress? Well, wear it together as Tanya Ghavri styled it up for the Roohi actress. It was the smart in-built fabric accessory also known as the belt that was attached to the skirt which keep it super pretty. Janhvi Kapoor was dolled up in a silk organza set that featured a full-sleeved sheer blouse that had lace embroidery, and a ruffled neckline, this eye-candy of an outfit bore two white buttons as well.

This was clubbed with a mini skater skirt which had lace embroidery adding to its appeal in a horizontal manner, don't miss the hemline that kept it. Her look was sealed off with Zara’s heels decked with sparkly silver embellishments. The 24-year-old’s very pink look was signed off with monochrome makeup from glossy pink pout, cheeks all pink, and eyelids graced with a swipe of pink pigment, filled-in eyebrows, and the well-drawn eyeliner. Her tresses were open and straightened which was clipped back. You’re looking to add on earrings, go for something like studs that do not take away the limelight from your outfit.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Katrina Kaif showed how to dazzle away this season in sheer sarees