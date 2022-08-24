Janhvi Kapoor in an oversized tee and cycling shorts offers colour power and a chic look to note; Yay or Nay?

Aloha, summer! Oops, did we just slip back into the season of sunshine and a lot of it? It's August, showers of rain are pouring well on and off, and we can't avert our eyes from cycling shorts and t-shirts. Who do we blame? Us and our unquestionable love for this combo and now Janhvi Kapoor's latest pilates-ready outfit. It's gained a rush of attention and relevance in equal parts given the gyms in their full-function mode and some of us just can't seem to get through the day without a quick coffee run, for such needs and more, nothing can come close to these staples that are versatile to the core.

Your everyday going-out outfit too needn't look the same as athleisure which is all about a crop top, jacket, or leggings. There's so much fun in a well-balanced or a little peppy look as the Good Luck Jerry actress proved to us today. Straight out of her happy workout place, Janhvi was photographed in a neon green graphic printed t-shirt, now that fit is all that we're after. It's an oversized, baggy fit and comes with a crew neck detail and drop shoulders.

This cool look would be incomplete without monotone black cycling shorts. The name of this look is chic and you know why? There's no detail we would want to unsee and just look at the shoulder bag. It's pastel blue and would a Gen Z say no to this or a good mix of colours ? Think. Think. Janhvi also rocked black sunnies and greige-hued slides. Guess who would give this look a full 10 on 10 marks? Kim Kardashian, who adores cycling shorts and slides to bits. The 25-year-old had some hair clipped at the back and the rest left down, her pout was pink and her eyebrows were filled in.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

