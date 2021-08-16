Janhvi Kapoor paints the town red in a cherry wine hued metallic Manish Malhotra lehenga; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor surely has a thing or two for ethnic ensembles. Though she rocks western looks, be it her recent backless teal blue dress, a hot pink corset mini dress or bodycon outfits that give us Kardashians’ vibes, equally well it's her regal traditional looks that always wins our heart. For her cousin Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, Janhvi dolled up in a stunning sequin-embellished sparkly lehenga that’s got a Manish Malhotra contemporary touch to it. While she looked mesmerising in it, she hit her own record with a cherry wine hued metallic lehenga today. Just like her mother, Manish Malhotra has been the go-to designer for Janhvi Kapoor and they share a very friendly bond. Knowing her fashion tastes and preferences, he put her in an enticing red lehenga and we are in awe!

Her royal look was dosed in sequins in triangular patterns that added the bling element to her monotone look. The shiny lehenga featured a very long floor-sweeping skirt and a sleeveless top that bore a plunging neckline and matching dupatta in the same sequined pattern. Her sensuous look was accentuated with glam makeup where her shimmery pink eyeshadow, kohl clad eyes, falsies and lots of highlighters did the magic. Glossy nude lips and bronzer completed her look. Janhvi skipped on heavy-duty accessories and opted for statement earrings to give all the focus to her metallic and exotic lehenga. She left her blow-dried hair open in messy curls giving it an effortlessly chic look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s tone on tone red ethnic avatar is a killer choice to style up for your best friend’s wedding reception party or sangeet ceremony. Its simple replete design has all the grandness required to look perfect for a big fat Indian wedding and to steal the show without going overboard. Her edgy makeup and scintillating styling gave her traditional look a modern lift and Janhvi looked drop-dead gorgeous in it. What do you think of her regal red lehenga? Yay or nay?

ALSO READ: Kiara, Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: When celebs SWORE by outfits from Designers of the week: Saaksha & Kinni