Janhvi Kapoor in Prabal Gurung's bodycon dress shows how to keep it hot and supremely edgy: Yay or Nay?

Let's hear it for the maxi dress that never stops looking stylish. Whether you're the rookie dresser or a pro, this needs no extra pairing like pants, shorts, or skirts. Just that one-pleasing piece is all you need. Here's another dress you can totally profess your love to once you give it a closer look. Janhvi is currently in Saudi Arabia and is loving the sunny bliss of the desert life.

The 24-year-old made a hot wave just one day ago in Sureena Chowdhri's black velvet kaftan and yesterday we got another spellbinding sight to behold as the diva was styled by Meagan Concessio in a body-hugging dress. This rib-knit fit from Prabal Gurung featured full sleeves and a collar which also had a side of edge from a mini keyhole-like neckline held close with a button that bore a pink stud. It also saw a feature of sophistication with the sharp-edged and reimagined corset design that was placed on the midriff.

Janhvi’s hair was brushed straight and parted at the centre. Her skin sat matte, cheeks brushed with pink, a dash of glitter enhanced her eye makeup, and her brows groomed. The Roohi starlet’s look was accessorised with mini drop earrings that brought a fresh feel with the pop of green.

