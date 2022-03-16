Janhvi Kapoor proves there's more to spring than floral prints with a coordinated set: Yay or Nay?

A notable shift in the season has placed the beauty of eye-catching prints on our style radar back again. Many prints are in a thriving mode that is no doubt made to unlock all of the fashion fatigue we may have and replace it real quick with its charm. It's true that no matter what Janhvi Kapoor dons, it gets hooked to our eyes because she knows exactly how to push forward trends and we recently spotted yet another outfit in all of its prettiness.

We've seen her showcase an evident love for coordinated outfits without setting any parameters. In her hands, every look is a well-done one and her latest airport avatar is note-worthy proof too. Snapped at the airport, the actress opted for a two-piece ensemble that featured a short top with minimal flare and a tie-up detail with pink tassels. It's just too obvious that floral prints are dominating, although this can captivate your attention first, it's as good to experiment with something new and different. The 25-year-old's colourful combo is equal parts playful, modish, and looks a little too put together.

It has turnips printed all over the wash of peach hue, a veggie treat for the fashion-deprived soul doesn't hurt. The Roohi star styled this set with a checkered printed cover-up and a hobo bag with zebra print and a brown leather shoulder strap. Sneakers have a good reputation for creating quite the polished look without compromising on comfort. We saw her most preferred shoes on display and she finished off her jet-set look with a black mask, eyebrows groomed, and her hair left untied, in its natural pretty messy element.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

