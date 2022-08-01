Janhvi Kapoor in a Rahul Mishra sequin dress nailed the sparkly slay code; Yay or Nay?

Some of us are still so ready to default to summer's standard fashion go-tos, referred to as dresses. Ah, the days when living in a paradise of glamour felt the best that we effortlessly agreed to skimp on length. If you too have your trusted favourites in dresses, here's the one that can consume a spot in your party closet. Come to think of how sequins have taken us all on chic rides and if you want this joyful sartorial spirit to be celebrated again, this full-length attire seen on Janhvi Kapoor is dreamy and is your ticket to another remarkable look.

The Good Luck Jerry actress reached the class apart height in this striking atttire. With a sweet and shiny blended spread of turquoise and gold sequins, it created a sensuous and flashy tight-fitted bodice with that plunging V-neckline made to complement. This dress was picked from designer Rahul Mishra's The Tree of Life collection which bore glorious examples of ensembles that brought the charm and elegance of ancient architectural patterns and vegetation combined together to create royal art.

This double-strapped outfit comprised a halter neck, colourful hand-embroidered designs as you see on the straight-fit skirt. From houses, floral, aqua to more, it looked warm and beautiful from every sight. It's got its show-stealing behaviour mastered and now it's your turn to add in minimal accessories because you're already in a very lustrous zone, you don't need blunder, you need some magic instead. So, pick studded earrings and peep-toe stilettos. Thinking of a necklace and a bracelet? Think again, do you think these can look heavy and forced? If your answer is a yes, skip these. Clip part of your hair at the back and take some to puff it at the front. Go with makeup that matches, like a pink monochrome matte base as seen here.

