Janhvi Kapoor raised the temperature in a metallic leopard print set by Nikita Karizma; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor knows to pull off all styles like a diva. The star kid who walked the ramp for Punit Balana in a red lehenga at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week today is a fashionista who knows how to slay in style. Pictures from her recent photoshoot have got us drooling as she eludes sensuous vibes with her strong fashion game! Janhvi, though has faced multiple trolls for her off duty styles, especially gym clothes, never shied away from playing with her comfort zone and experimenting with different styles. This time, she raised the temperature in a co-ordinate set that stole our hearts.

Looking fierce and sexy, Janhvi Kapoor was clad in a Nikita Karizma metallic leopard print set featuring a cowl neck backless top and matching thigh-high slit skirt. The halter neck and tie back chainmail top with satin straps gave a sultry feel to her look, complimenting that energy her chainmail skirt also featured a stretch panel and lace-up at the back for the perfect hourglass silhouette. It also bore adjustable side ruches with exudes feminine charms. Janhvi teamed the look with nude heels and stacked bangles, rings and dainty earrings from Shop Lune. For makeup, she opted for a glam look with shimmery gold eyeshadow, glossy nude lipstick and hints of blush on her flawless base. She left her voluminous mane in tousled waves and sealed off her look beautifully.

Her Nikita Karizma cowl neck top is worth Rs 5,533.46 and the skirt is around Rs 30,000. Her luxe outfit was styled by Chandini Whabi and we absolutely love the flirty vibes it sends us. What do you think of her sensuous look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

