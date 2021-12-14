Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in a golden midriff flossing dress from Pink Porcupines; Yay or Nay?

Is Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion statements finding a new niche? With the similar ‘palat’ pose and donning numbers that reverberate high sensuous energy, we are loving the way Late Sri Devi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter is experimenting with her style. The star kid has been sporting some beautiful ethnic looks recently and breaking away from that wedding season spirit, the Janhvi blessed our ‘gram today with a series of pictures in glamorous liquid gold avatar.

Her golden shiny mini dress from Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam featured the trending mid riff flossing design with a criss-cross halter neck detail that bore a micro pleated textured pattern. Her ruched asymmetric skirt was spiced up with mock knot detail and altogether she shined like a golden star in her sensuous mini dress.

Her glam makeup matched the golden sheen of her outfit with bronzer, highlighter, shimmery gold eyeshadow and bold glossy lips. Falsies, smokey eyes and perfect contouring further elevated her look. She left her hair open in textured messy waves and picked golden accessories that included contemporary designed chunky stud earrings, stacked bracelets with emerald stone and pearl bracelets in both arms. She looked like an ultimate diva with her chic choice of ornaments, glam makeup and hot outfit. The star kid rounded off the look with brown heels.

Her feminine look was definitely is a drool-worthy style and we love how Lakshmi Lehr styled her so perfectly. As netizens poured their love on her post, celebrities like Mrunal Thakur were also impressed with Janhvi’s golden avatar as the Toofan star commented with a fire emoji. What are your thoughts on her snazzy look; Yay or Nay? Do let us know in the comments below.

