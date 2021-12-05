Janhvi Kapoor in Raw Mango's organza silk floral saree is every bit of a sheer diva: Yay or Nay?

There's no better way to ring in the saree season than with the ever-promising and pretty floral print. We know it delights you extra in spring and summer, but how incomplete would this month feel without it? After all, it's a soothing sight to behold at all times. Want to keep it simple and stunning through all the celebrations you're invited to? Here's the subtly festive route you can take a walk through with this reference featuring Janhvi Kapoor.

The 24-year-old was photographed in Delhi dressed in a traditional avatar. We all know the Roohi star's go-to ensembles are kurta suits, but when draped like a regal beauty in sarees, she makes for a breathtaking statement. Janhvi was styled by Mohit Rai in Raw Mango's ensemble from its SS 2021 collection.

The blend of organza silk and plain silk put together a saree so fine and striking with the red and pink botanical print that was placed all around it perfectly. This sheer saree with satin pastel blue border was clubbed with a white sleeveless blouse that bore a scalloped neckline. The drape remained loose on her shoulder and cascaded on her hand. Bringing every possible definition of elegance, this Incana sari costs approximately Rs 19,800 on the Bengaluru-based brand's website. Known for its hand-woven textiles, you'd find your love at the first weave and doll up for all festivities that are ahead of us.

Miss Kapoor’s ethnic look made her look like the most beautiful flower in the garden with makeup that included brown glossy pout, cheeks brushed all brown, kohl-rimmed eyes, a bindi, and eyebrows defined with a pencil. Her skin glowed and her hair styled into beach waves finished off her look. Kadas and jhumkas accessorised her look graciously.

