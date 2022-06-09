Janhvi Kapoor in Reformation's floral printed strappy dress coloured Berlin extra pretty; Yay or Nay?

Hate it or love it, floral print is well on its ceaseless way to dominate the fashion charts. Does your summertime feel like you're always sitting in a garden? This print has much influence with its long-standing allure, so you never know. Game for what's pretty? Janhvi Kapoor is a busy Berlin girl who is adding colours to the International streets and is also proving flower power isn't losing its momentum anytime soon.

Where there is a print so fine, the note to remember remains unchanged. The focal becomes the flower print itself. Flaunt it and slay! The 25-year-old rocked a midi dress from Reformation. This had many colours that defined its beauty, spread like a bunch of freshly bloomed flowers, these executed an elegant look. While the corseted detail with a sweetheart neckline put out a plunging neckline, the thigh-high slit made for a sensuous eye-stealing case. A fashionista extraordinaire, the Bawaal actress' OOTD bore a smocked and zip detail at the back.

Janhvi tied her straps into knots which looked quite cute. No brownie points if you pick this dress for a lunch date, especially by the pool or beach. If all your go-to shopping apps have left you disappointed, this can define spot-on love. Style this with braided double-strap brown heels.

The Roohi actress styled her hair into a middle part and rocked tousled loose waves. She also wore simple makeup which had her eyes glammed up with mascara, eyebrows shaped and immaculately filled in, and lips painted pink.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

