Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy ethnic wear is perfect for a brunch date; Yay or Nay?

Fashion has evolved in the past decade. Celebrities are becoming extremely cautious and aware of what they are wearing. In the past couple of years we’ve had some really promising newcomers who made their way in the industry. Apart from their acting chops, they are also becoming major fashion and style icons. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most prominent faces who has taken the industry and audiences by storm. She made her debut with Dharma Productions's Dhadak in 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in the city in a breezy number. The stunner looked pretty in a simple salwar kameez. Her look featured a breezy green floral ankle length anarkali which she teamed up with a pair of matching cigarette pants and a matching floral dupatta. The 22 year old styled her look with brushed down hair, small silver jhumkis, filled in brows, glossy lips and pink juttis. We like the easy going look and vibrant look for her ethnic wear and think that she look extremely pretty.

Janhvi Kapoor started her year with a bang with Ghost Stories. Her performance was very well received and appreciated. The actress will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl and Dostana 2. She will also start shooting for ’s ambitious project, Takht.

What do you think about Janhvi’s breezy look? Are you excited to see her on the big screen after a year and a half? Comment below and let us know.

