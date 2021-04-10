Janhvi Kapoor’s chic vacation wardrobe will make every girl go green with envy

Janhvi Kapoor's vacation wardrobe is all things chic and girly and it will definitely make every girl want it all. Check it out

Joining the Maldives bandwagon, we have Janhvi Kapoor who is fashionably late to the party. We’ve seen celebrities from Tara Sutaria to to Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, all sporting their stunning vacation wardrobe by the exotic blue waters and from what we’ve seen so far, Janhvi Kapoor has proved to be no less. The actress who went on a trip with her bunch of friends has made the internet go gaga over her bikini pictures.

We’d like to start off the list with one of our favourite monokinis of the season. Ms Kapoor picked out a holographic number by Norma Kamali and it’s quite the look to steal the spotlight. The noodle strapped number bore a deep low cut at the back while it clung to her body to show off her curves. As if the swimsuit wasn’t enough, she accessorised the look with layers of dainty necklaces and a stack full of bracelets. Leaving her long mane soft in soft beachy waves, she posed in front of the setting sun looking like an absolute diva!

While the holographic number was quite the treat, Janhvi managed to take things to the next level with her printed floral bikini. The bright colours worked perfectly over her tanned skin while a sarong covered most of her legs. The Dhadak actress then styled it with a beaded necklace while her long mane was let down in beachy waves (and a braid)! She chose to keep things makeup-free for the beach and boy did she glow!

While her swimwear was quite the treat, her brunch wardrobe was pretty chilled and relaxed. With yellow and white kaftan jackets and beaded necklaces, the actress surely revamped the way we look at comfortable beachy wardrobes.

Talking about comfortable beachy wardrobes, the actress boarded a flight in a black romper that showed off her long toned legs while a white beaded necklace served as a perfect accessory. She styled it with a matching checkered tote bag making it quite the look for her travel.

Concluding the list, Janhvi Kapoor picked out a silver halter neck top and styled with a pair of denim shorts. Adding to it, she picked out the trendiest accessory right now, a bucket hat and shared a mirror selfie.

