Janhvi Kapoor’s cosy and chic airport look is making us miss the winters already; Yay or Nay?

Seasonal change is a good reason to revamp your wardrobe every now and then. Winter clothes are always super cosy and filled with layers that help keep you warm while summer clothing is all about shedding the layers for a breezy feel. This means that every few months, we get a chance to shop a little and bring out the seasonal outfits.

But, from what we’re witnessing, it looks like Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t been over her winter wardrobe and her airport look serves as enough proof. The actress who arrived in the bay looked cosy and chic. For her air travel, the Dhadak actress picked out a pair of skinny blue denims and styled it with a pale pink turtleneck that served major cosy vibes. As if the turtleneck was not enough, Ms Kapoor layered the look with a mint green jacket that had an oversized feel to it.

Layering is definitely a thing of the winters, she even picked out a pair of black heeled boots that matched the vibe and added extra oomph to the look. She even chose for a printed tote that served as a perfect arm-candy. Janhvi then completed the look with a mask that covered most of her face while leaving her long mane down in soft waves.

Her look definitely took us back to the winter days. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

