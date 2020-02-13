Janhvi Kapoor’s long mane & casual avatar is the perfect style cue for every millennial out there; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor debuts her long mane as she steps out in the city in one of her stunning casual looks. Check it out

With a whole new lot of young actors entering the industry, the fashion norms are slowly changing. With them getting popular by the day and getting papped around the city, chic casual ensembles are now becoming everyone’s go-to. They are definitely responsible for influencing quite a lot of fashion trends. So much so, that these divas are now turning into show-stoppers at the ongoing Fashion week.

On this list is Janhvi Kapoor who made quite the statement as she stepped out in her casual attire for a dinner date in the city. For the night, she kept it simple and classic in a pair of blue high-waisted baggy denim jeans and styled it with a white cropped top that showed enough of her toned midriff. Adding to the casual vibe, the Gunjan Saxena and Dhadak actress styled the look with a pair of white sneakers that added to the comfortable look.

The actress then let her long (extended) mane down in soft curls that casually brushed her shoulders and back. For the dinner, she chose to step out with her show-stopping glam of the Lakme Fashion Week. brushed in eyebrows, contoured cheekbones, smokey eyes, loads of highlighter and neutral-toned lips completed her look. Lastly, a black and white off-white bag served as a great accessory to the casual look.

