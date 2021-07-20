Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Actresses who chose white wedding outfits as their red carpet look

Bollywood’s red carpet looks are something that we all look forward to. From mesmerising gowns to graceful sarees to traditional lehengas, our Bollywood leading ladies have done it all! But did you know that they have also worn white wedding outfits from designers’ wedding collections on several occasions like while walking the red carpet or the ramp. And these outfits are awestrucking in an inexplicable way. So here, we have our favourite Bollywood divas in white wedding outfits, making us want to get married right away!

Alia Bhatt worked the red carpet look with utmost ease and glamour as she was seen dressed in a white gown from Netta BenShabu’s wedding collection. The strapless white gown was intricately detailed and featured appliqué floral work on the bodice and was adorned in white sequins. The sparkly trail added a dramatic flair to the overall look. She teamed the gown with metallic heels and multiple rings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle as she was seen posing in a white gown from Reem Acra’s bridal collection. The gown featured a fitted, intricately embroidered lace bodice and a voluminous mass of tulle skirt. The young actress accessorised the attire with studded diamond earrings and a stack of rings. She even opted for a bride-like hairstyle with an elegant updo adorned with delicate white flowers.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria walked the ramp as the perfect modern bride as she was dressed in a white voluminous lace lehenga from Shehla Khan’s bridal collection. The lehenga was the perfect combination of modern yet classic as it featured a strappy blouse paired with a matching voluminous tulle skirt. Tara also teamed the all-white outfit with a veil. The simplicity of the lehenga enhanced Tara’s natural beauty. She accessorised the outfit with diamond earrings and a statement bracelet.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked no less than a radiant princess as she was seen walking the red carpet in a strapless white gown by designer Gaurav Gupta that literally made heads turn. The gown featured intricate silver hand embroidery and a floral organza applique. It had a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt that added a much-needed drama to the look. The actress let the gown do all the talking as she opted for only simple diamond studs.

Genelia Deshmukh

The mommy of two, Genelia Deshmukh looked like a modern day princess as she was seen dolled up in a white gown from Karleo clothing line. The strappy gown featured a bodice decked in shiny spangles and a flowy skirt that made the actress stand out. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress topped the look with diamond earrings that featured pink stones and her wedding ring.

Which actress looked the best in a white wedding outfit according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

