Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: ALL the celebrity approved white dresses to wear to beat the summer heat 

There's no better colour than white to wear in this sweltering heat. And no better inspiration than Bollywood divas!

Summer has been upon us for a while now and the temperatures only seem to be soaring higher. Beating the heat when stuck at home seems like quite a task, especially when you're hassled with work and all the zoom meetings you have to be part of. But a simple way to cool down is by sporting a simple breezy white dress. When compared to other colours, white is a shade that doesn't absorb heat making it perfect to wear in the summer months.

Some celebrity-approved ways to wear simple white dresses are as follows:



A white skater dress is perfect to lounge in and look chic in. It is well-fitted at the top and opens up from waist-down making room for air around the legs, preventing sweating!



To make a style statement, pick out a white maxi like Alia Bhatt's. The wrap dress is perfect to make a statement in whether it is for a zoom call, a trip to the supermarket or zoom date night with bae!

Sara Ali Khan

Celebrating a quarantine birthday? No better outfit to take inspiration from than Sara Ali Khan! Pick out a simple white number with a textured pattern like the Love Aaj Kal actress to make a statement and look fashionable even during qurantine!

Janhvi Kapoor

For the ultimate breezy, stay-at-home look, let Janhvi Kapoor be your inspiration. A simple white cotton dress with a lace border is perfect to lounge in and will be sure to cool you down!



For yet another simple look, let Anushka Sharma who is known for her ultimate casual style serve as inspiration. The cut outs on her dress make it airy and breathable, perfect for the summer!

How are you beating the summer heat? Let us know in the comment section below.

