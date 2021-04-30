Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: Millennial stars approved chic outfit ideas for a weekend coffee date

Coffee dates are a fun time to catch up with your friends, colleagues or your bae. Show up in ultimate chic style to your next coffee date taking inspiration from these B-town divas.

The millennial stars of Bollywood have aced it all. From ethnic elegant looks to western contemporary silhouettes, there ain’t a style these actresses haven’t slayed. Coffee dates usually call for fun evening casual styles that ain’t boring or goes over the board. Unlike date night romantic styles or breezy brunch looks, this evening look is more of a college girl style that very much gives a cool air and fresh charm. If you are still screaming at your wardrobe having nothing to wear, scroll down to get inspired from the celeb’s coffee date ready looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

First, we have Janhvi’s romantic rust-red ribbed off-shoulder blouse on our list. This cool body-hugging blouse is a versatile piece that can be paired up with your white A-line skirt and nude pumps for a stunning look. The star opted to keep it casual pairing it up with skinny jeans and delicate gold layered necklace. She looked perfect in dewy makeup featuring glossy lips and her blow-dried hair in soft curls. We think her style is a winning choice to keep things trendy and dapper for a coffee date!

Alia’s summer look from Los Angeles has all our hearts. Her flowy dress featured pockets, three fourth sleeves and a mini checkered print all over. She styled up with cool white-rimmed cat eye glasses, a green sling bag and yellow-white heels. With both hands on her pockets, Alia twirled in her breezy dress looking pretty as ever. Her chic style can make you look super cool for a coffee date and is a perfect pick for a long weekend vacation this summer.

Shraddha Kapoor surely made a statement in her bright yellow pleated skirt and white top. Layering the V neck tucked-in tank top with a white structure blazer, the diva stole our hearts in her uber-cool style. The trendy pleated skirt and cropped blazer jacket was an out of the box combination that the Street Dancer 3D star pulled off effortlessly. Ditch the cropped blazer and keep it casual with a satin strap blouse and maxi skirt for a chic look to your coffee date. Shraddha looked stunning in a centre-parted sleek hairdo, brown smokey eye makeup and nude glossy lips. Her layered necklace from Bansri Mehta Design and nude platform heels further added beauty to her ravishing look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s printed crop top and flared pants from Only India is a casual summer style that deserves a space in your wardrobe. Her cosy look featured tangerine checkered pants and a typographic printed crop top. What made her look dashing was her interesting styling game with large hoop earrings, half tied-up updo, transparent platform heels and dewy makeup. Throw a crossbody bag or a sling bag to master the perfect look for a fun coffee date with your pal.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara’s casual number in neutral tones is a riskless choice that is comfy, feminine and young. Her light blue and white striped peplum top featured frill details that extended to her sleeves and she teamed the chic top with white high waisted skinny jeans. Leaving her voluminous hair loose, Sara looked smart and elegant in her stylish attire. She carried an embroidered multicoloured sling bag and rounded off her look with a statement ring and a pair of blue thong sandals.

Which diva’s look would you eppy for your coffee date this weekend? Tell us in the comments below.

