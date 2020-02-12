Janhvi Kapoor sashays down the runway in an ensemble by Rahul Mishra; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper and glides down the runway in a colourful ensemble by Rahul Mishra. Check it out

Fashion has become an integral part in Bollywood and there’s absolutely no denying that! Now, this has elevated to a whole new level where any and everything that a celebrity wears instantly turns into a trend. Bollywood celebrities are now responsible for quite a lot of brands and trends to get famous which is why strutting down the fashion week runways are now becoming a habit.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning statement as she walked down the runway in a colourful ensemble by Rahul Mishra. The ensemble featured strapless details with the upper half embroidered with abstract shapes that looked like clouds. It later transcended into a colourful long skirt that gracefully brushed the floors. The skirt bore colourful embroidery all over that ensured all eyes are on her.

The actress let her hair down (literally) as she showed off her new hip length hair extensions that were curled up in loose waves. The young actress’ mane was definitely stealing the show. For her glam, the diva opted for smokey eyes, flawless base, contoured cheeks and a brown-toned lip. Lastly, she accessorised the look with a diamond choker.

The diva was seen gracing the ramp alongside the heartthrob, Vicky Kaushal who made quite a statement in a black ensemble.

