Janhvi Kapoor in Shivan & Narresh pleated dress shows how to look at the colourful side of life; Yay or Nay?

Looks like we have a pretty escape planned for you. Summer is missed? We heard you and now it's your turn to stay here. Printed ensembles are spicing up our feeds and to look away is beyond impossible. Janhvi Kapoor rocked a dress today and it screamed, 'quirky-look-done-right'. Let's jam to its colourful vibe, yeah? When not in your denim pants, know that it's fun to win and slay your dress game. No longer reserved for the fine days of hot and sweat-high days, this one is a blast of all good things.

The Good Luck Jerry actress is proving that it's easy to feel the very best (sartorial wise) when you know what it takes to chic up. With reference to her movie promotional case, dresses are at the top spot, nailing, one hue at a time. Today, she took a break from monotone dresses and chose a multi-coloured one which is a thumbs up for a party by the beach or brunch.

This Shivan and Narresh maxi iconomash dress featured a melange of colours and prints spread on it. It had a knotted bandeau bodice below this were side cut-outs that spoke of its allure. This pleated number also echoed a sultry touch with the plunging neckline and double straps. Breezy and beautiful, a steal!

Janhvi's look was complemented with a single Turquoise bracelet and earrings. This Rs 47, 950 ensemble looks gorgeously put with a side-parted hairdo which has curls to steal her glam show and a nude cum minimal makeup just sits so amazingly!

