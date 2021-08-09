Janhvi Kapoor in an off shoulder jumpsuit showed us how to look pretty in pink; Yay or Nay?

To say goodbye to your most-loved denim pants may seem difficult but to say hello to a jumpsuit is an excellent idea because not all pants were made equal. Translates to, when these bottoms do not cut, you can count on this one-piece to take you to a swanky event as well. It frees your mind from having to think of which t-shirt would look amazing with your pants.

If I pick, wear, and go, sounds like your mantra for the season, keep jumpsuits at the ready and you’ll know there’s no better feeling than having them over (maybe on repeat). Here’s actress Janhvi Kapoor taking a break from gowns and neons to show that their jumpsuit in a not-so-bright hue is a winning number too. The Roohi actress has a soft spot that lies in a body-hugging ensemble and here’s the rose-pink jumpsuit doing it for her the charming way. The overlap detail attached to the neckline and ruched sleeves is sufficient if you’re looking for both elements of drama and chicness at one go.

The pants of the jumpsuit opened into a flare at the hemline that brings in the much-needed whimsical and breezy touch. The choice of minimal makeup compliments Janhvi’s outfit so fine. Non-glossy base, pink nude lipstick, eyebrows filled in the right, and the dual play of eyeliner in shades of white and black was an absolute game-changer as the makeup artist didn’t keep it monochrome. But, why was the choice of white made, you wonder? It is twinned with her pearl hoop earrings. The star’s center-parted hair was partially tied at the back and the rest was left free in waves. For a modish wrap of her overall look, strappy heels were picked out.

What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

