Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to wear the coolest denim trousers on repeat with a crop top; Yay or Nay?

It isn’t a rare case scenario where you’d pick a casual outfit over anything else. Easy to stroll around in or pick up some essentials from the nearby store. These fun-to-carry fits are a true-blue, right? We've learned how functional these can be from actress Janhvi Kapoor as well. Take a look at how she styled the same denim pants in two ways.

The Roohi starlet was papped yesterday as she stepped out of the pilates session in a beige one-shoulder ribbed knit crop top which she styled with blue wide-legged trousers which had a white detailing around the stitch lines from pockets to hemline and Goyard Chevron Belvedere MM messenger bag was the chic accessory. Just like all siblings share their outfits, accessories, and more, often takes this blue bag out for a spin. Janhvi kept her look simple with pinned-up hair looking so fine, with her black mask and shoes, her OOTD was perfectly rounded off. She’s also the one who often repeats her outfits but Janhvi knows how it’s done to make it look anew and fashionable with her flair for doing everything so fab.

Janhvi wore the same trousers first to the airport months ago. Although, it was worn as a coordinated outfit, unlike the second time. The Dhadak star picked out a white crop top which was cozied up with a denim jacket that matched her pants. With a blue mask in hand, tinted circular-shaped glasses, gold hoop earrings, and black sneakers brought the edge to her jet-set look.

