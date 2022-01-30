Janhvi Kapoor shows flower power in a mini dress that's perfectly pretty for a date: Yay or Nay?

We're almost wrapping up January and looking forward to a love-filled February. It's after all the month dedicated to celebrating love a little more than usual. If you're off to a date, we're hoping a floral printed dress is on your style agenda. It's the easiest way to do a no-fuss and fresh look. Its print has the infinite potential to leave you lusting for more and the below-given inspiration will have you slip out of your regular red dress so you can rock a very flirty cute outfit.

Nothing says fabulous like a mini dress that has many striking details to go gaga over and this one will guarantee you feel glam during your date and beyond. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai yesterday dressed like the prettiest doll in a white dress. Call it the LWD (little white dress) that looked appealing with the vertical stripes present on the bodice, short sleeves, and the ruffled yellow flower printed detail. We loved how the tiered dress had so much beauty to offer with colourful prints from lavender, pink to yellow.

The dress entailed an elastic built-in kind of a waistband and the scalloped hem curated with white lace made it look max edgy. Her sleeves too had what we call an adorable mesh-like feature that added a fashionable aesthetic. The Roohi actress has been making too many rounds with the zebra-printed hobo lately and we're gradually seeking to join the fan club of her accessory game. She ditched her go-to sneakers and pulled off hot-girl footwear with the double transparent straps and three-layered circular heels. She left her hair stay in its messy element, her eyebrows filled in and her eyes lit up beautifully with kohl.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

