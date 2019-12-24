Janhvi Kapoor shows off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon dress by Likely; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor puts her best foot forward as she dons a white bodycon dress by Likely. Check it out

The Kapoor off-spring, Janhvi Kapoor has clearly created a lot of buzz in just numbered days and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress is undoubtedly aceing at her work front as she has Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afza lined up next. While she is slowly getting a hang of the industry, the Dhadak actress is making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion as well. From her desi airport looks to trendy mini dresses and red carpet ensembles, she is clearly making sure that all eyes are on her.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the 22-year-old actress made to grab all the eyeballs at an event in the city. For the night out, Ms Kapoor opted for a gorgeous white number by Likely. The ivory body-con dress perfectly hugged her body while showing off her gorgeous curves. The dress bore diamond-embellished all around the hem that made the dress party-ready. Adding to it, the white wonder bore a thigh-high slit that gave us a peek at her long toned legs.

Dangling diamond hoops then accessorised her simple attire. Adding to it, the actress glammed up for the look with a neutral glam with soft smokey eyes, flawless base, filled-in eyebrows and a matte lip.

While the dress was a simple one, we thought it was enough to steal the show. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

