Janhvi Kapoor shows how to colour your gym style checklist bright with a jacket & sweatpants: Yay or Nay?

With gyms up and running, athleisure wear is the fashion craze that's prevailing big. Pay attention to how to let spring and summer hues find their way to you or vice versa. Don't tell us that winter fashion hasn't had you bored yet. Yellow, especially during the warm days, is supremely of-the-moment. Let's say comfort is here to stay and so should be your chic living its cool life. Do fitness junkies need help? Here's a reference featuring Janhvi Kapoor who was snapped right outside her everyday Pilates session and we loved her sporty look!

The Roohi actress is definitely a style star we've always taken notes from. She wore chikankari kurtas multiple times as she stepped out of her Pilates class and proved that fashion rules aren't meant to exist. Such outfit choices are what make her unique! Seen today, she opted for a Crayola lemon yellow co-ordinated set that featured a zipper cropped jacket and sweatpants that leaned towards the flared side. It bore a ribbed waistband and double pockets. She threw in a white crop top to sit inside her hooded jacket which helped to sign off her cool-girl avatar.

Don't like it when your sleeves can get you all sweaty? Pull your sleeves up as Janhvi did to create a relaxed look. Opt for black sneakers to match your vibe and nothing as good as a mask to try and keep the virus at bay. With her hair side-parted, she left it untied and had her eyebrows groomed.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

