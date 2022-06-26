Janhvi Kapoor shows how to hit the chic notes of glam in a head-to-toe white look; Yay or Nay?

It's a monochrome month and we know it. Translation due? Celebrities have been cooking up shows of mind-blowing looks in just single colours and it feels like this is their natural habitat. As we continue to sow the seeds of glamour in your hearts and ours in equal or say obsessive measure, this look is a crowd-pleaser. Janhvi Kapoor's promotional looks for GoodLuck Jerry are making us look at the fire and flawless side of fashion.

This reference ideal for lunch and date-night party looks can be yours to emulate if amped up is the energy that's in your mind. Let's get you to mix the good fashionable things as seen here. Are you even a fashionista if you don't get experimentative? You see a single tone but here's how not to allow yourself to call it anything close to lull. The 25-year-old was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in the ever-sexy lace embroidered corset top which had a deep neckline. This was combined with a high-waisted mini skirt that boasted a slit and gave a much more sophisticated charm with the inclusion of a blazer. We're hooked and that's about it.

Janhvi's look was styled with Christian Louboutin's pointed-toe pumps and she hit up the layered necklace trend in style. Hoop earrings and gold necklaces with cute charms for pendants were seen on the star. Her hair was tied into a top knot with a middle part and tendrils left. The makeup leaned heavily on falsies with her eyelashes so out there, a neutral-toned glossy pout, and a pink shimmery eye makeup sealed off her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

