Janhvi Kapoor shows repeating clothes is the key to ‘Sustainable Fashion’

We always think of the celebrities to be seen in a new outfit every time. Why is it so? Why is it so shocking for most people to see stars repeating their clothes? Well, if you do, so do they. They are also like us. They are famous, and they need to put out a statement to the world.

Bollywood celebrities are proving it is okay to repeat clothes. There’s no harm in it. Honestly, it is the right thing. Nowadays, we are talking about sustainable fashion. The first step of sustainable fashion is to reuse what you already have. Bollywood celebrities are seen proudly repeating their outfits.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was papped outside in a white top and shorts. Her look was totally casual, with natural open hair and a bare face. She wore a cotton white crop top with a V-shaped neck and embroidery along with it. The half sleeves also had a similar embroidery design. It had a smocking detailing at the bottom of the top and the end of the sleeves. She paired sky blue denim shorts and black sneakers with it.

The look was quite simple and comfortable for a day out. But, we noticed that the Roohi actress was spotted in this same top before.

Yes, she had posted a picture on Earth day in this same top. On the beachside, she posted a picture chilling and enjoying the sunset.

She was wearing the same white crop top with dark blue denim shorts. She had kept her hair open with a bare face.

We think Janhvi loves her clothes and has no hesitation in repeating them. And we love her for that.

