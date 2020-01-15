Janhvi Kapoor shows us how to rock a candy coloured outfit by Patinya: Yay or Nay?

The actress rocked a colour-blocked outfit and looked her stylish best! Check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping things low lately. Apart from heading in and out of the gym, we haven't seen much of her. But yesterday the actress stepped out in the city all decked up, giving us a whole new look to fawn over.

Kapoor seems to always have her fashion game on point. When it comes to dressing up, nobody quite seems to match her. Last evening, Janhvi picked out an outfit by Patinya, which featured two neutral shades. The right side of her wrap dress was sleeveless and in a light lilac shade and was wrapped beneath a much lighter pastel purple with a full sleeve.

To accessorise her look, the actress picked out neutral pointy-toe pumps that matched her outfit well. A sunshine yellow belt cinched her waist and held the outfit together.

Going all-out glam, Janhvi opted for a smooth, flawless base, foundation that smoothened out her skin and ensured it glowed and loads of highlighter. Neutral eyeshadow on her lids, dark, filled-in brows, heavy mascara on her lashes and neutral glossy lips made for the perfect no-makeup look.

Her hair was blow-dried to perfection and looked healthy and glossy as ever.

We are in love with Janhvi's outfit but thought the belt looked quite out of place. While it cinched her waist and gave the outfit some much-needed definition, we thought the colour didn't quite go with her look.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

