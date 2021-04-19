Janhvi Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor: Celeb approved brunch outfits you must try this summer

Brunch outfits are all about being cute, breezy and outdoorsy. Here are some of our favourite celebs in brunch looks.

When you have not met your gal pals in so long, brunch is undoubtedly a favourite meetup. Brunching is all about ranting to your bestie about life, careers, and guys over a cup of coffee and croissants and all the while looking cute. I mean in the age of Instagram and Snapchat what we eat along with what we wear, is all documented. Hence, you ought to look cute in the brunch pictures. Coming up with cute and comfortable outfits can be a stress. Here, we have our favourite divas looking cute and composed in brunch-like outfits that you can take inspiration from.

Janhvi Kapoor looked super adorable as always in this floral mini dress. The purple dress featured soft ruffles and a wrap detailing. The Roohi actress maintained the minimalism of the look and let her dress do all the talking by simply pairing it with slippers and a shoulder bag. She ditched the accessories and carried a natural makeup look.

When it comes to easy-breezy dresses that are perfect for the spring-summer season, ’s wardrobe is filled with them! Shraddha sported a lilac off-shoulder dress adorned in grey floral print and featuring deconstructed panels, a frilled hem and ruched sleeves. The dress looked super comfy and perfect for a brunch wear. The Stree actress completed her look with a silver linked belt and simple slippers.

Sizzling mommy, Kareena Kapoor Khan manages to look glamorous in literally anything! The actress always manages to give us styling tips with her stunning and summer-ready outfits. The Veere Di Wedding actress wore a breezy and effortless light blue button-down shirt dress with a knot. The midi dress featured a collared V neckline and a thigh-high slit in the front. The long sleeves and side vents looked super chic and brunch ready! She paired it with white peep-toe heels and a dainty gold layered necklace with tiny charms.

One can never go wrong with white and our dancing diva, Nora Fatehi has proved just that with her pristine white dress. Donning a knee-length crochet dress that featured quarter length bell sleeves and a deep U-neckline, the dancer-turned-actress looked resplendent in the chic ensemble. The dress was cinched at the waist which provided a flattering fit. She minimally accessorised her outfit with tiny gold hoop earrings and a sleek gold chain, and paired it with nude stilettos.

Polka dots definitely never go out of style and our Raabta girl Kriti Sanon seconds that statement with this red polka dot mini dress. Kriti wore a polka dot dress that was adorned with ruffles and bold V-neckline. The outfit made for just the perfect brunch wear on a sunny day. Kriti maintained the simplicity of the look by not opting for any type of accessories and simply pairing the ensemble with slippers. Her dewy makeup and beach waves were just the add on required.

