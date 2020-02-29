From Janhvi Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor; Here are ALL the looks from yesterday that need your attention

From chic casuals to crisp pantsuits, here are all the looks from yesterday that you cannot miss. Check it out

When it comes to fashion, leave it upto the B-Town celebrities to slay it like no one else they exactly know what to wear at an event and boy do they do it right! So, leave it up to them to steal any show that comes their way. From airports to red carpets and runways, they strut in style like there is no tomorrow. Yesterday, it proved to be no different and here we have the looks that need your attention. Check it out

First up, we have the Baaghi 3 actress who stepped out for the promotions of the movie in a bright green pantsuit by Nisse. The pantsuit featured straight cut pants that cropped right above her ankles. Adding to it, the blazer jacket was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Sleek hair and strappy heels completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Next on the list is Janhvi Kapoor who made quite the statement in an all-white ensemble. The trendy attire featured straight-cut pants with ruffles along with the side trim. She styled it with a padded bodice that transcended into a draped top. She styled the strappy number with a glowy glam and centre-parted sleek hairdo.

Moving on, we have Malaika Arora who’s casual look has our heart. The diva stepped out in a pair of white cargo pants and styled it with an oversized Levis tee that was knotted around the waist. A pair of black sunnies and chunky sneakers compted her look.

Lastly, we have Taapsee Pannu who made the most of her floral blazer jacket as she styled it in two different ways. Firstly, she styled the floral jacket with a pair of matching pants and a lacy tank top. Then, she chose to switch things up as she styled the same jacket with a pair of brown straight cut pants and a polka dot shirt.

