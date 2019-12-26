Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in a bodycon thigh high slit dress by Alexandre Vauthier; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor makes a stunning statement as she shows off her gorgeous curves in Alexandre Vauthier. Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor is clearly creating a lot of buzz in just numbered days and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress who made her debut in Dhadak has been on a roll ever since. The actress is clearly living up to the expectation as she even has big ones like Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afza lined up while she is creating a bang with her work front, the young actress is making sure to do the same with fashion. From her gym attires to red carpet ensembles, the actress is clearly making a lot of heads turn.

Today, she did not fail to impress us as she stunned in a stunning brown dress. The bodycon dress perfectly hug her body and accentuated her gorgeous curves. The dress bore a plunging V-neckline that showed enough skin. Adding to it, the dress featured full sleeves accompanied by ruched details around the waist. Lastly, a thigh-high slit showed enough of her long toned legs.

Adding to it all, the 22-year-old actress styled the look with a neutral-toned glam that consisted of brushed in eyebrows, soft smokey eyes and a matte lip. She then let her hair loose in brushed in textured waves. We are absolute fans of the look and cannot wait to see the curvy diva in more such dresses.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her bodycon dress? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Do not forget to follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More