Janhvi Kapoor slides in a touch of winter into her casual airport look with a bomber jacket: Yay or Nay?

Most of us see jackets as a thing of the past now. Having acquired a must-stay out and about sort of status, bomber jackets were taken out to an extent where time didn't really matter. With minimal sunshine and lots of chills, we felt at ease and home with these warm ensembles. Just when we thought we were getting conditioned to see people in mini dresses, skirts, and denim shorts, here's a starlet who pulled out a bomber jacket to prove comfort is everything.

Whether the weather gives prior notice or not, it's safe to keep jackets beside you and Janhvi Kapoor just made a case for this today. Off to another location, the Roohi actress picked out a cropped bomber jacket coloured in two shades of taupe, making it edgier. With its sleeves pulled back, you needn't stress about how hot a day you'll have to face. The full-sleeved number had a ribbed collar and cuffs and side pockets. You can't ignore a white ensemble in summer and here's how the cool girl paired this up with a white ribbed tank top which was tucked inside blue jeans with distressed details. This denim ankle-length number had frayed hems that looked absolutely contemporary.

To live out your fantasy of dishing out a head-turning airport look, style it as Miss Kapoor chose to do it with her zebra-printed hobo bag that had a leather strap. She matches it up with almost any outfit, that's the magic of a monochrome accessory. The black and white is a combo such that, it knows how to blend in. Janhvi wore peep-toe beige stilettos and had gold mini hoops earrings worn. Her hair was tied into a ponytail and left in its natural mode. She had her lips painted pink and eyes swept with peach eyeshadow.

