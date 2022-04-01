Janhvi Kapoor is a star so bright in a silver bodycon dress: Yay or Nay?

We are all blinded by bright hues with summer fashion tips making headlines but some have a perennial love for shimmery ensembles only. A penchant we don't think will ever wane and with celebrities putting out reminders by donning them time and again, it just doesn't help but has us giving it our approval and wanting us to load up on this shiny goodness. Eager to make your way back into the party scene? Nothing more glammed up, nothing sexier than a pick-me-up of a dress to make you look set.

As the Bollywood family flocked to the red-carpet event last night, we saw celebrities in their stunning getups. Janhvi Kapoor was one of our favourites as she showed up in just what our eyes were asking for. She's been bringing some major play of shine as she did with a mirror dress a few weeks ago. Here's what's surprisingly interesting, The Roohi actress picked out a dress that was much like what Tara Sutaria wore to Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash.

The young diva opted for a silver body-hugging silver dress that featured a plunging neckline and had heaps of embellishments spread on it. Janhvi's strappy attire needed almost no extra push from accessories to make it look more fabulous. So, to add in rings were a sure-fire step taken and the 25-year-old wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and her matte makeup looked complete with eyelids covered in matching eyeshadow.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

