Janhvi Kapoor in a strapless corseted blue jumpsuit is a party look done extra right; Yay or Nay?

To blue, we say yay now. There are certain ensembles and hues that have magical staying and slaying power. Currently seated to be a part of our dream sartorial rotation is a jumpsuit. Monsoon and a strap-free jumpsuit? There are sexy and cosy details in this one-piece outfit and to be a fashion force to behold, borrow tips from this guide. The best is longer left to arrive. Join in folks, let's go party! Here's a reference from Janhvi Kapoor's latest getup that will smoothly make you champion super glamourous and classic looks for days.

The Good luck Jerry actress returned to the tradition of promoting the said movie. You may not call this a very-on-trend outfit given the rains outside but don't we all need to look party-apt when heading out to have fun and stating unapologetically right, to make a statement as well? As we continue to keep in contact with all things fashion always, Janhvi's monotone deep blue jumpsuit was designed with a corseted bustier that featured sheer detailing and a sweetheart neckline.

The strapless ensemble had a body-hugging silhouette which further opened into a more comfortable fit with its partially flared take. How would you colour-block your look to get to its merriest, winning level? Add in bright-hued, say orange shoes or stilettos, anything that brings in ample ease. Janhvi kept her makeup simple and eyeshadow-free. She wore a pink satin finish lipstick, black eyeliner, a little sweep of blush and her eyebrows were filled in. Her middle-parted hairdo was styled to make it look natural and easy.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Shanaya Kapoor: 5 Celebs who brought the warmth with tie-dye printed sweatshirts