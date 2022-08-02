Janhvi Kapoor in Sureena Chowdhri kurta suit proves desi glam a day, keeps the style blues away; Yay or Nay?

Here's a consistent pattern, sun rays are no longer a dream in the monsoon. While the sky looks gloomy, your closet needn't give in to it. There's something to rave about a yellow ethnic suit and if we could merrily inspire a comeback or say maybe you still have the practice of donning this pastel hue that was seen as a must-have in spring and summer, looks like it deserves all the praise again. Here goes a sweet and glam slay by Janhvi Kapoor.

Any outfit can be great and all, but have you seen what a solid desi number and a hue can do together? The magic you never know you needed. For another day of Good Luck Jerry movie promotions, the 25-year-old was seen in a Sureena Chowdhri ethnic creation. It consisted of a sleeveless midi kurta with colourful hand-embroidered fringed lace yoke combined with tassels. This V-neckline cotton gauze number was combined with straight-fit pants and an organza dupatta which looked amazingly presented with multi-coloured beads and a scalloped border.

Get this ready-to-please combo at Rs. 13,000. As a true fashion lover, wear this for a daytime celebration with chunky bangles that bring colours just the way your outfit would love it. Beaded silver earrings and heeled white kolhapuris are the classy hosts you'll need to nail your look. Brush and style your hair into waves and a middle part. We see the return of minimal makeup with peach lipstick and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

