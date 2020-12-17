Janhvi Kapoor switches seamlessly between desi & western in Arpita Mehta & Summer Somewhere Shop: Yay or Nay?

The actress looked elite in both her outfits and show us how to do desi and western seamlessly though her fresh pieces. Take a look!

Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping a low profile off-late. The actress who has been indoors and keeping her head low gave us two new looks to fawn over! She switched seamlessly from a desi look to a western outfit quite seamlessly, acing both the looks.

For a head-to-toe desi look, Janhvi was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Janhvi rocked a teal hued polka-dot and striped lehenga set by Arpita Mehta and posed in the most laid-back manner in her outfit. The minuscule gold blouse with blue detailing was paired with a high-waisted teal blue polka-dotted skirt with a large flair. She further draped on a striped dupatta with a gold border and cowrie shell detailing. Blue and gold heavy earrings and her hair styled into glossy waves, completed Janhvi's look.

For her next look, Janhvi was styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio. She looked radiant and happy in a mint green outfit from Summer Somewhere Shop. Janhvi picked out a pair of flared mint-green high-waisted pants and styled it with a floral spaghetti-strap halter neck crop top with an unusual high-low hemline. A simple white beaded necklace and white sneakers from Mellissa completed her look.

For this look, to switch things up, Janhvi opted for a poker-straight hairdo with a centre part, filled-in brows, peachy lips and simple hoop earrings.

We love both of the diva's looks and love how easily she switched between them and pulled off both the outfits!

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor's Arpita Mehta and Summer Somewhere Shop outfits? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

