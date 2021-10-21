Janhvi Kapoor takes up the GLAM quotient in a champagne hued Nadine Merabi mini dress: Yay or Nay?

Searching for the ultimate party outfit? That's both attractive, sassy, bold and shiny? All at the same time? If you have failed to search for one, maybe Janhvi Kapoor can help you out. Being only three films old, the eldest daughter of Sridevi has already created a storm through her glamorous and appealing fashion choices. She has been on the radar of the fashion police and is seldom disappointing. From bodycon dresses to OTT lehengas, Janhvi can rule in any.

So on a boring Thursday afternoon, Janhvi decided to set fire to our feeds with the ultimate party wear. Janhvi took to her Instagram to share her new look with her Insta fam. Radiant as ever, Janhvi picked out a glittery bodycon dress from the UK based label, Nadine Merabi. This MAYA champagne mini dress with pearl and beaded embellishments looked stunning on her and hugged her curves perfectly. The dress boasted exaggerated sleeves that added more to the drama. The top bodice featured a plunging neckline and wrap detail while the skirt hugged at her waist.

The Gunjan Saxena star accessorised with golden block heels from Steve Madden and statement earrings and rings. from Styled by Mohit Rai, Janhvi's long tresses were styled in messy waves. Her glam was completed with a dramatic cat-eye, soft brown eyeshadow, brushed brows, contoured and heavily blushed cheeks with nude lips that matched her outfit perfectly. Her dewy makeup complemented the mini dress and we give it a thumbs up.

What do you think of Janhvi's latest look? Tell us in the comments.

