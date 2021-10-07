Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia to Aditi Rao Hydari: 6 Celebs who looked REGAL in Banarasi silk lehengas

Whether you are a bride or a bridesmaid, intricate brocade embroidery is finding favour among 21st-century women including millennials. If you don't want to go with sarees, lehengas will surely be on top of your list. And to stand out, a Banarasi silk lehenga is a must. The century-old weave is finding a place not just in sarees but also in lehengas and kurtas because there is something very regal about this traditional weave thanks to the skilled artisans and their impeccable craftsmanship.

Banarasi lehengas are glamorous, graceful and statement-making. Because they are not just your ordinary silhouettes, they are heirlooms. Auspicious and promising, they are a celebration of history. Even celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani had made a case for this rich fabric. Some had worn it for their weddings and some for festivities or other formal events. Let's take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Manish Malhotra's youngest and favourite muse, Janhvi Kapoor wore a rani pink lehenga for a wedding. A matching choli and the skirt featured a broad gold border in the hem and floral motifs. A green dupatta perfectly rested over her shoulders in contrast to the colour of the attire. She accessorised with a matha patti and a choker, keeping her hair open she went for minimal makeup.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The Padmaavat actress also opted for a blue silk lehenga for Virushka's reception. The flowing skirt featured intricate brocade floral motifs in green, orange and yellow. Her off-shoulder navy blue blouse added a touch of modernity. Aditi went minimal with her jewellery only adding a diamond choker necklace. Dewy base, soft pink lips and a messy ponytail accentuated her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah looked every bit regal in this gorgeous mint green lehenga by Raw Mango whilst she attended an event. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the lehenga featured intricate zari work and contained a thin gold border on the sheer dupatta. Sleek bun decorated with white flowers, kohl-rimmed eyes and matte skin looked enigmatic on her. A statement necklace and gold jhumkas upped the ante.

Kiara Advani

Kiara too decked up in a Manish Malhotra and it's the perfect bridesmaid look. Her fuschia pink lehenga was paired with a matching cold shoulder blouse bearing floral motifs and a heavily embroidered cream dupatta. Statement neckpiece with sunnies over her head matched her personality. Wavy hair, cat eyes, blushed cheeks and a pink pout completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

This ageless beauty proved brocades can be romantic as well. Karisma donned a pastel pink lehenga by Rahul Mishra for an event. The skirt featured bird imagery that she paired with a baby pink blouse. Her gold jewellery included a choker necklace, earrings and a handcuff. Side braids tied into a bun decorated with white bloom elevated her royal look.

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actress too wore a green brocade lehenga for a Diwali bash by Malhotra. This seemed similar to that of Hydari's only Alia Bhatt paired with a dupatta. But green looks so pretty on her. A pair of shoulder grazers with hair tied up in a bun looked lovely.

