Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt’s guide to acing pastels in spring

Light, summery hues are all the rage right now and we have the scoop on how to wear it, celebrity style!

The sound of birds chirping, new leaves swishing against each other, warm breeze, colourful butterflies and colourful flowers are all the sights that scream Spring. As the season shifts, our fashion choices take a left turn to bright-vile with happy colours.

Before we completely move to the sunshine hues, there’s a transition stage. You know when we ease into things by sporting a lighter shade of the bright hues? They make for a chic, pretty and classy look on literally anybody. We got all the inspiration (and ideas) you need this season from your favourite leading ladies. Here we go!

Janhvi Kapoor

Unsure of how to don a head-to-toe pastel look? Janhvi Kapoor's two-tone wrap dress does the trick! Pair it with a bright neon belt and suede stilettos like she did, and you are good to go!

Tara Sutaria

Need something traditional? Tara Sutaria's pastel pink lehenga with loads of embellishments to glam up the look! A pastel choker like Tara's in a different shade, ought to complete the look.

For a had-to-toe pastel look, take inspiration from Ms. Bhatt, the setter of trends. She opted for a lilac-hued pastel full-sleeve dress and to go with it, pastel yellow heels. A look we can't wait to try out!

Kundra

For a bolder look, Shilpa Shetty's peach pastel saree. Not only did it garner all eyeballs but also her unusual high-neck blouse and loads of lace detailing made sure she looked like an absolute diva.

To tone down the pastel look slightly, pick out a pretty pastel maxi skirt like Shraddha and pair it with a simple chic white top with minimal prints on it. Pastel heels in the same shade as your skirt, ought to complete the look.

For the ultimate boss-lady look, pick out a pantsuit like Ms. Ranaut did. Pastel-peach pants, a matching spaghetti top topped off with a matching blazer will ensure you look like you mean business. White stilettos will match and complete the look.

Kiara Advani

For a mix of shades, take cue from Kaira on how to wear a powder-blue and pastel pink lehenga, perfect for anything from a sangeet to a day wedding. A string of pearls, matching dupatta and a pastel patly will ensure you look like the ultimate pastel princess!

Which style and look are you most in love with? Comment below and let us know.

