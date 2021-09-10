Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Nora Fatehi: 8 gorgeous necklaces to make a statement this Ganesh Chaturthi

The most important thing when it comes to dressing is accessorizing. These elements can either amp up your look or mess it up totally. That is why it becomes necessary to choose the right jewellery to go with your outfit. With Ganesh Chaturthi here, you must be confused about what to pair with your festive look.

So, to help you out, we are here with some celebrities who style these stunning necklaces which you can surely pair with your outfit for the festive season.

Collar Necklace

Janhvi Kapoor wore a pretty angelic collar necklace from Farah Khan World. It is a diamond-studded layered necklace. Featuring white and rose gold diamonds with round and pear-cut designs, the neckpiece is total bling. You can pair it with any plain outfit or something with silver work to ace the look.

Torque

Going on with the blingy choices, Maliaka donned a diamond torque neckpiece. This is a statement jewellery piece and can be paired with both ethnic and western looks. Featuring layers of pear-cut diamonds all attached together and open from the front. For sarees, lehengas or western dresses, this can be a total showstopper.

Pearl Necklace

Something that has been for ages in our ethnic wear collection is the pearl necklaces. Nora Fatehi looked like royalty in this pearl necklace from Farah Khan World. It has a double chain of thick pearls and a beautiful pendant featuring small round white diamonds and pretty pink precious stones. This is perfect for not so glam but a regal look.

Layered Necklace

Kiara Avani looked ravishing in an uncut diamond layered neckpiece with gold from Amol jewellers. This statement jewellery is perfect to go with every ethnic wear and can add the bliss you need.

Chokers

Chokers are quite a trendy neckpiece. They are just perfect for western as well as ethnic looks.

Tara Sutaria wore this modern design choker with her ethnic look. It is a classic Jadau Choker from Jewels Saga which has a thin chain design at both borders and round stones in the centre. A western-looking choker with an ethnic feel to it, isn't it great?

Another look that drew our attention was in her classic ethnic look. She wore a heavily designed choker with pink and gold hues and stonework. The necklace featured intricate meenakari work in pink.

String Necklace

donned a long string gold necklace from Kalyan Jewellers. The layers of string have white small beads embellished with a round gold design in the centre and a heavy gold pendant. The design of the pendant is inspired by the royal era, and it also has some red stones. These types of neckpieces go well with sarees and suits.

Silver Necklace

Silver junk jewellery is quite loved by young girls. Kareena also featured a silver neckpiece with her modern outfit to give a twist. She layered two pieces together. Both had layers of chain and pendants. These kinds of silver jewellery can go if you want to keep your look simple yet ethnic.

These were a few types of necklaces that you can wear with your outfit. Some of these might look too glam but, it's the festive season. And you can surely stand out in the crowd.

