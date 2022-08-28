Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Just Sunday things. What do we mean? The day when fashion is truly in session as we give you a low-down of your celebrities' bonafide style activity. You clearly don't need to go on a stress-inducing sartorial mission to understand in simple terms how to get ready for anything. From festive dressing to a dinner night out, here are some chic fashion-savvy approvals you'd make just as the pro-Bollywood bunch showed us how fun it is to look dressed up. Case in point? Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan, is just the right excuse you need.

Ananya Panday

Festivals and more festivals, this is all that we hear right now. Rightly so, we have been flooded with desi outfit inspirations this week. If you haven't yet started your round or going forward, you need some classy ones, trust the stars who put up note-worthy shows. The Liger actress donned a fuschia pink anarkali suit from Devnaagri. This embroidered combo inclusive of a midi kurta, palazzo pants, and a dupatta was styled with juttis, pearl-tiered chaandbali earrings, and a kada.

Shanaya Kapoor

The ethnic season is getting loud and we have nothing like living it well in a saree. The Bedhadak actress was styled by Mohit Rai in a Manish Malhotra saree. It had a silver zari border and was teamed with a glitter sequinned halter-neck blouse with a plunging neckline. Bombshell is the term. Accessories that go with the look: A matha patti and an offbeat handbag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo had quite a cool week in casual outfits. She was also on showstopper duty dressed in a denim jumpsuit from Doodlage which came with an overlap closure, a fabric belt, and notched lapels. The mother-of-two looked stylish as she rocked white sneakers, a staple that never fails to woo us.

Sara Ali Khan

Colours, stripes, and glamour for the win! Want to join this desi game? The Atrangi Re actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri in a co-ordinated set from SVA Couture By Sonam & Paras Modi. This indo-western outfit had a crop top, palazzo pants, and a cape. Ideal for a daytime celebration, you can combine this look with a choker necklace, a ring, and nude-toned stilettos.

Malaika Arora

We're impressed. Let's repeat, we're impressed. Bollywood is busy having a bash raising a toast to ace fashion designers Kunal Rawan and Arpita Mehta as they're all set to tie the knot today. On Friday night, the couple hosted a cocktail party as Mala was one of their guests. A fashionable one, to be precise. Dressed in a Manish Malhotra creation, it looked glorious with the heavy embroidery work, a plunging square neckline blouse that had a backless detail, and full sheer sleeves that bore threadwork. Maneka Harisinghani added lovely accessories such as a chunky emerald choker, a multi-layered long pearl necklace, and a sparkly silver Ahikoza potli bag.

Kriti Sanon

It's all blue and a little too beautiful in here. We're manifesting a party invite, what about you? The Adipurush actress was dolled up by Sukriti Grover in a Laith Maalouf animal-printed mini dress. This blue and black body-hugging ensemble entailed full sleeves, a close neck, ruffled tiered detail, and a flowy chiffon train. Just some drama we need to get our party game on. She further added Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps and lustrous jewellery.

Tara Sutaria

A red to remember. Look at your desi bit in a lehenga. Where to find this? The Ek Villain Returns actress was seen in a Sanjev Marwaaha embellished design. Also complimented with chaandbali earrings and studded kadas from Razwada Jewellers, lovely, isn't it?

Kiara Advani

A pretty glam day is upon us. Not without a kurta suit, right? The JugJugg Jeeyo actress dressed up in The Loom schiffli embroidery kurta and straight-fit pants. This monotone combo looked complete with a pop of colour. Courtesy of a Gucci Diana tote bag, juttis, and tiered earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Taking all the light as a wedding guest at Kunal and Arpita's cocktail party was the Good Luck Jerry actress. Tanya Ghavri opted for a Manish Malhotra multi-coloured sequin saree which looked spiffy and a whole lotta spicy when clubbed with an embroidered halter-neck backless blouse. Love it? We definitely do!

Whose outfit do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

