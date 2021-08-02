Janhvi Kapoor in thigh high slit dresses is our current style obsession and here's how you can love them too

There are a few dresses you wear every day and then there are the ones you may have preserved for a party or a date night. Thigh-high slits will easily fit into the latter and you’ll know what a steal these can be. They’re a no-brainer when you’re ready to turn up the heat with an alluring touch. Have you made a few social plans? Think of the days you’ve missed glamming up and give yourself a chance to relax out while you don’t forget to stay safe.

Enter: Dresses that’ll make you dream and bookmark. This is possible with references only from the Dhadak star, Janhvi Kapoor. She’s shown that there’s a dress that’ll fit every aesthetic of you will do justice no matter the occasion. Need we say a word more about a star who gives nothing but sure-fire style tips time and again? Can’t stop singing praises to bodycon dresses? Please don’t stop. Let Janhvi’s Alexandre Vauthier brown knee-length dress be your other favourite pick. The plunging neckline when teamed with ruched and thigh-high slit details is sexy at its best. Wear your pumps or ankle-strap stilettos like the fashionista.

Did someone say a whopping sultry purple gown? You’re at the perfect spot. The Roohi star picked out an Alina Anwar Couture strapless dress that bore a sweetheart neckline, thigh-high slit, ruched fabric which further flowed into a flowy drape and knotted at the side. Why should you have all the drama? Give some to your ensemble maybe with a train attached to it and pick a pair of gold stilettos as well.

Call it a vivid show! It’s never wrong to own the party in your dress. Janhvi opted for a maxi-length green strappy gown by Shehla Khan. The ruched drape blends so fine with the flowy fabric that looked put together with the thigh-high slit and beige heels.

Wish to make something a little more memorable? Let the word ‘bold’ guide you through it all. The Ghost Stories starlet wore a metallic brown pleated gown. The maxi and sleeveless number was with its plunging neckline detail, ruched waist, and do we even have to talk about the wow-looking slit? 50 points more for strap heels.

Let’s raise a toast to never let go of black outfits. The noodle strap bodycon fit bore silver embellishments on the cups and entailed a thigh-high slit. Doesn’t she look so gorgeous? Here’s your next party outfit.

Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

