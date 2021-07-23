Janhvi Kapoor in a tulle gown made us love blue like never before; YAY or NAY?

#Fridayfun heard of that? It’s a hashtag we’ll never let go of. A reminder of the weekend that calls for everything glam and party-worthy. Whether you’re waiting for the ultimate opportunity to slide into your go-to dress for a happy hour or dinner night, it’s a day that’ll make you slay effortlessly such is the mood it exudes every week. Thanks to Janhvi Kapoor we can now declare Friday as our most favourite day of the week. Wonder why we’re talking about this powerhouse of a talent?

Celebrity Stylist, Meagan Concessio styled the Dhadak actress in a baby blue tulle gown. We’re in a big mood to bring back pastels to our monsoon wardrobe, courtesy: the young princess, Janhvi. Looking like an ethereal dream that’s come true in a strapless fit makes us want to give a big nod to this overall look. The backless dress was elevated sans earrings and neckpieces as her fingerings, flawless makeup and hairdo hit the highest notes of fashion and beauty bars. Here we are secretly wishing the starlet continues to grace our eyes every day with the many photoshoots.

Her glam chose the neutral route as her eyes, cheeks, and pout were coloured in a nude pink hue. With a tousled bun, filled-in eyebrows, slightly lined waterlines, winged black eyeliner, and falsies that highlighted her eyelashes, she looked like an absolute fairy sent from above.

