Janhvi Kapoor turns up the style volume real chic in an Alexandre Vauthier gown & a dinner look; Yay or Nay?

It's the time to party again and say on repeat! The weekend just got over but before the Monday blues can kick in, let's take a mini-break to dip our eyes and hands into the party fever. Just a foolproof shot at staying prepped for the weekend ahead. It's always a party when we take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's outfits. Fabulously and rightly so, we had a fly Sunday. She dropped two flattering looks that will keep you hot all summer long.

Dresses are a forever classic and to get the right glow on, here's a gown that will bring on the glam and oomph like no other. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Alexandre Vauthier halter-neck detail gown looked its bling and winning bit with multi-coloured embellishments. The 25-year-old's bodycon ensemble featured a plunging neckline and ruched detailing that stretched from the bodice to the knees. And, if you dare to bare that back as you head to cocktail nights, pick this attire with a thigh-high slit that makes up for an asymmetric hem. The Roohi actress dazzled with a complimenting glossy pout, winged black eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, and a wavy hairdo with a middle partition. Bonus? Place the stress of what accessories to pick behind and go slay it already!

What's better than one style tip? A versatile look that fits in to be your date night getup as well. So more lessons shall galore! Seen last night outside Mumbai's celeb-favourite restaurant, Janhvi headed to dine-in with her friends and cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and a few others. The former rocked a strappy mustard-yellow satin crop top with a cowl neck and an asymmetric hem. She rocked the same with a mini faux leather skirt. It stayed edgy as she rounded off her look with triple-strappy green heels and Louis Vuitton's iconic hatbox also known as Petite Boite Chapeau with monogram canvas. Final touches came in with her hair left down and peach monochrome makeup.



Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Billboard Music Awards 2022: Kylie Jenner in a Balmain gown and Travis Scott served an on fleek couple style



