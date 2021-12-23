Janhvi Kapoor in a velvet off shoulder mermaid gown is an absolute slayer: Yay or Nay?

Gowns are inherently spiffy, to say the least. Making these must-have party outfits that make even the most lull cocktail night look like a glamorous one. The credit surely goes to how it can play up the elegance and switch to sultriness based on what you're looking for, it feeds your sartorial fantasies without much ado. To solidify the fashionista title you've always owned, here's a reference you can totally trust to slay like a queen or a mermaid, quite literally!

Janhvi Kapoor's style is getting incredible by the day, be it with the vintage glamour or the modern-day hot babe, we only have a wow set of standout looks reigning in front of our eyes. For the movie premiere of 83 in Mumbai, the 24-year-old looked classy and super enchanting in a velvet mermaid gown. Top on our season's wish list, this off-shoulder ensemble featured an overlapped design right on the bodice. Then, hyping up the alluring appeal for good was the ruched aesthetic. The Roohi actress slightly pulled the sleeves up to rest on the edges of her shoulders and the deep neckline brought a fiery touch. As the gown enhanced her toned figure with its design, we became a fan of how perfect it looked on Miss Kapoor.

Janhvi isn't new to being a pro at getting red carpet looks right. Here goes her simple set of sparkly rings and pointed-toe pumps that proved less is more when you have a gown that has all the high-octane charm, she made a wise call by ditching a necklace. The diva's skin glistened and we also spotted pink lipstick, blush, and black eyeliner in place. Her side-swept dyed tresses looked stunning.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

